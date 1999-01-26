LAWMAKERS TO ATTEND BREAKFAST ON ISSUES

Members of the county's delegation to the State Legislature are scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on legislative issues at an "eye-opener" breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the Best Western Inn on the River, 7001 Buffalo Ave.

Panelists will include State Sen. George D. Maziarz, R-North Tonawanda; State Sen. Anthony Nanula, D-Buffalo; Assemblyman Robert Daly, R-Niagara Falls; and Assemblyman David Seaman, R-Lockport.

The program is co-sponsored by the three Chambers of Commerce serving Niagara County and by the Niagara Business Alliance. Admission to the breakfast and panel discussion is $11 a person.