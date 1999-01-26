CORRECTION

A bankruptcy supplied by U.S. Bankruptcy Court and reported Saturday listed a bankruptcy for Melody L. Larabee and stated she had done business as Cooks Know How on Union Road in Cheektowaga. Larry Roche, the owner of Cooks Know How, said Ms. Larabee was an independent contractor but had no other business association. The bankruptcy was personal and had no relation to the business.

