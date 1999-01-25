CALIFORNIA CITY'S SNOWFALL IS ITS FIRST IN 27 YEARS
This central California city got its first snowfall in at least 27 years, up to a half-foot that gave schoolchildren a rare chance to make snowmen but made travel difficult if not impossible Monday.
A 100-mile stretch of Interstate 5, the main highway linking northern and southern California, was closed, as was a section of Highway 58 linking Bakersfield and the Mojave Desert to the east.
All schools in Bakersfield, population 200,000, were closed. Snowfall totals ranged up to 6 inches. The last time it snowed in Bakersfield was in 1972.
