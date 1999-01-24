'GLASS MENAGERIE' BALANCES TRUTH, ILLUSION BEAUTIFULLY

Tom digs a cigarette out of his seaman's coat and then a match. When he strikes it there is a bright yellow flash in the shadowy dark the size of a large bird, then magically it is gone. He has, he explains, tricks in his pocket. One of them he is about to exercise on us: the use of memory, his memory, together with the illusionistic means offered by theater to create a semblance of the truth.

It is Tom Wingfield speaking in the voice of the fine young actor Harry Carnahan, but behind both of these, in another theatrical sleight of hand, stands Tennessee Williams laying out for us in his own unmistakable voice the road map for his remakable career as one of our finest playwrights: the delicate balance of illusion in service of truth.

"The Glass Menagerie" was Williams' first big success. It is as susceptible as any of Williams' plays, perhaps more so, to imbalance. It is autobiographical to a great degree, if not in every detail then emotionally. Like Williams, young Tom (Williams' real name) stacks shoe boxes in a warehouse, and like him, he strives to free himself of a family caught on the borderline between reality and unreality.

Which is which -- where one stops and one begins, and how far to rely on Tom's memory as he conjures up the downscale Wingfield apartment in St. Louis in 1937, and the life there among himself, his mother, Amanda Wingfield, and his sister, Laura -- all of this is about as stable as the flare Tom flicks from his pocket, and is the chancy task of any production of "The Glass Menagerie."

It is fair to say that with few, if any lapses at all, Gavin Cameron-Webb's production in the Studio Arena Theatre, and his cast's performance, beautifully sustain this air of extremely fragile balance, a magical effort of memory to re-create itself in an effort to throw some light on events.

This is the second year of a five-year retrospective of Williams' great work. Cameron-Webb, who is behind the project, said the fifth show will be "A Streetcar Named Desire." Plays for year three and four have yet to be chosen. Last year's was "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." My scorecard would put this "Glass Menagerie" a good deal higher than "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." Cameron-Webb's work is excellent in its profound grasp of the play as a whole, in his attention to minute detail, his choice of truly fine actors, and above all in his ability to collaborate in Williams' mix of illusion and truth, reality and unreality, magic and plain seeing, emotional depth, and keep the whole thing aloft.

Tom in his coat and watch cap is the present. His family, the two women, have receded into the past, their fate unaddressed. For a moment, under his determined narration, they relive their strangely sequestered lives before Tom works up nerve enough to pull up stakes and leave.

The two women are defenseless. The mother depends on memories of a celebrated girlhood in the South, and the daughter is obsessively fearful of the world beyond the apartment. It's their psychological Titanic, and they are going down with it. Tom's work connects him with the real world, freeing him just enough to imagine getting out and being a writer. The lone other character outside this sealed circle is Jim, the fellow Tom brings home to dinner to meet Laura.

As Tom, Carnahan gives a confident, self-conscious performance. This seems about right, for Tom is the presiding consciousness of the play. It proceeds in reference to his recall of how things were, and it's to him we must turn for understanding. In this respect the others are figments, although remarkably solid figments. An element of the mother's personality is the theatricality of her memories of fancy suitors flocking to her. Jacqueline Knapp manages this strikingly.

Ryan Shively is Jim. In purely practical terms, much of the success of the play turns on the dinner, followed by a long, troubling conversation between Jim and Laura alone. Jim is meant to stand for an average young man of the day, a generalization. Caricature is an unfortunate possibility. Shively, however, resists it.

What he and Allison Krizner as Laura achieve in their scenes goes a long way to realizing the beauty and balance in this play. Krizner gives an extraordinary performance. She limps as she's supposed to (Laura is crippled) but not so much as to turn this into an "ER" episode. She produces a fragility that is infectious, but her Laura does not dissolve into a puddle of quirks and tics, pleading for sympathetic attention. Her poise permits a glimpse of a personable young woman -- the mother's fevered dream -- and the dread reality of her brittle, emotionally fractured condition. This almost exactly reflects Tom's desperate state of mind between the family and cold reality.

REVIEW

The Glass Menagerie

Rating: * * * * 1/2

Semi-autobiographical drama by Tennessee Williams.

Directed by Gavin Cameron- Webb for the Studio Arena Theatre and the Syracuse Stage, featuring Harry Carnahan, Jacqueline Knapp, Allison Krizner and Ryan Shively.

Performances continue Tues. at 7, Wed. at 7:30, Thurs. and Fri. at 8, Sat. at 4 and 8, and Sun. at 2 and 7, through Feb. 21. Studio Arena Theatre, 710 Main St. (856-5650 or 1-800-77- STAGE).