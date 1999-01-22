STEPHENS' BAIL REVOKED AFTER WITNESS CLAIMS HE SAW TEEN DRIVING

The judge ran out of patience with Richard W. Stephens on Friday, and now the Lackawanna teen-ager sits behind bars.

Stephens was the driver of a car that killed two women on the Father Baker Bridge last year, and he has been out on bail awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to manslaughter for the deaths.

Stephens no longer has a driver's license. It was revoked after he racked up 21 vehicle and traffic tickets, including three speeding tickets within five months before that fatal crash.

So when a neighbor of Stephens told State Supreme Court Justice Ronald H. Tills on Friday that the young man almost ran him down Jan. 14, Tills had had enough.

The judge ordered Stephens taken into custody.

Leonard E. Krawczyk Jr., chief of the Erie County district attorney's DWI Bureau, pressed for Stephens' jailing. He reminded Tills that City Judge Margaret R. Anderson last spring revoked Stephens' driving rights and that those rights had not been restored.

Herbert L. Greenman, Stephens' chief lawyer, contended Friday that he has several witnesses who can debunk prosecution claims that Stephens was driving a vehicle on Jan. 14, in violation of a court order revoking his driving privileges.

But Greenman added that he has no plans to seek a higher-court stay of his client's unexpected jailing. He declined further comment.

Stephens, 19, of Caldwell Place, Lackawanna, was taken into custody after Tills temporarily revoked his $50,000 bail and delayed the resumption of his bail hearing until Thursday afternoon. He is being held in the Erie County Holding Center.

Tills had allowed Stephens on Dec. 30 to remain free on $50,000 bail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree -- or reckless -- manslaughter and an impaired-driving charge in the deaths of Anne M. Szaturski and her mother, Josephine Nobile, on the Father Baker Bridge last April.

A court-ordered blood test conducted about three hours after the crash showed Stephens had a blood-alcohol reading of .06 percent. That meant he was legally impaired by alcohol, but not legally drunk.

On Friday morning, Thomas Berger, 37, who lives down the street from Stephens, told the judge that Stephens almost ran him down as he shoveled his car out of the snow about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

Pressed by Greenman, Berger admitted he has a

minor criminal record dating back about 20 years but denied defense suggestions that he has a grudge against Stephens. Berger insisted he called Lackawanna police Jan. 14 only because Stephens "came close to hitting me" with his vehicle.

Berger admitted that several hours before the Jan. 14 incident, a son-in-law of Mrs. Szaturski, recruited him to sign a petition seeking a stiffer prison term for Stephens.

Berger said he hadn't known the victim's son-in-law until Jan. 14, but called him about 8 p.m. that night to tell him he had seen Stephens driving.

Greenman failed to persuade the judge to order Stephens confined to his own home pending Thursday's court session.

Although Stephens pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges that carry a possible 15-year prison term, the judge has said that on March 24, he will "cap" the prison term at 2 1/3 -7 years.

The time Stephens spends in the holding center until his bail hearing resumes Thursday will count as "good time" toward his prison term, court officials said Friday.

Stephens declined to comment as he was taken to the downtown jail.