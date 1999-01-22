QUOTES IN THE NEWS

"Because the president is the only individual with knowledge of almost every material fact relevant to the trial, the House believes that this testimony could greatly help to expeditiously and fairly bring this matter to a close."

Rep. Henry Hyde, R-Ill.,

suggesting in a letter that Senate

leaders invite President Clinton to

testify at his impeachment trial

"I've wanted to be president for a long time, and the year 2000 is looking like my opportunity to run."

Former Vice President

Dan Quayle,

announcing formation of an exploratory campaign committee, the first step toward raising the $20 million needed to vie for the Republican nomination