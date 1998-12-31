Shirley F. Fyfe, 64, of Friendship died Monday (Dec. 28, 1998) in Olean General Hospital after a brief illness.

The former Shirley Forsythe, who was born in Niagara Falls, was a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and attended Fredonia State College. In 1992, she returned to school and graduated from Jamestown Community College, Olean branch, with a degree in business administration.

Mrs. Fyfe was a former member of the old Niagara Falls Philharmonic Orchestra. She was a licensed insurance underwriter in the Niagara Falls area for many years and later operated the Eagles Nest Restaurant with her husband in Bolivar.

She enjoyed many activities, including sewing, knitting, reading and music.

She was the widow of Arnold Fyfe, who died in 1987.

Survivors include two sons, Robert B. of Limestone and Kenneth M. of Ransomville; her mother, Mona E. Forsythe of Bismarck, N.D.; two sisters, Mary Lovella Wilhelm of Bismarck and Joan E. Geyer of Prior Lake, Minn.; a brother, Charles P. of Prince George, British Columbia; and four grandchildren.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Schaffner Funeral Home, 554 S. Main St., Bolivar. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.

