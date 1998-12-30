TONAWANDA WINTER CARNIVAL IS JAN. 9 AT LINCOLN ARENA

The Town of Tonawanda's 28th annual winter carnival will take place Jan. 9.

Co-sponsored by the Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation Department and the Ken-Ton Kiwanis, the festival will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Arena.

The carnival will include demonstrations, rides and a free skating session from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kenmore and Town of Tonawanda residents can also participate in competitive events such as Arctic Golf and a snowball toss. Applications are necessary to compete in the hockey showdown and ice skating races. Applications will be accepted until the start of the event.

Residents can apply at the Brighton Arena or the Youth, Parks and Recreation Department, 2440 Sheridan, Town of Tonawanda. For more

information, call 831-1001.