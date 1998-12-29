Frank B. Payne of East Eddy Drive, a retired maintenance department employee of Tam Ceramics, died Tuesday (Dec. 29, 1998) in St. Mary's Manor, Niagara Falls, after a lengthy illness. He was 75.

Payne was born in Niagara Falls, lived in Ransomville for 50 years and then in Lewiston for the past 18 years.

Payne worked for over 40 years at Tam Ceramics in Niagara Falls, retiring in 1985.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Niagara Falls.

His first wife, Marjorie, died in 1968.

Survivors include his wife, the former Margaret Lovatt; a son, Kevin of Ransomville; a stepson, John Hope of Wilson; a daughter, Donna Lee Ross of St. Petersburg, Fla.; a sister, Marjorie Carlin; two brothers, Howard of Niagara Falls and Robert of Phoenix; two grandsons; four stepgrandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Hardison Funeral Home, 3648 Ransomville Road, Ransomville. Burial will be in North Ridge Cemetery, Cambria.

