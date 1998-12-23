ST. BONA'S WINN PLEADS GUILTY TO REDUCED CHARGE IN ASSAULT

St. Bonaventure University basketball star Tim Winn pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor assault charge in Cattaraugus County Court.

Winn, of Niagara Falls, originally was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, stemming from a Nov. 2 incident on the St. Bonaventure campus. The 21-year-old junior threw a punch at freshman Matthew Illig, 18, of Cattaraugus, breaking several bones in his face, which required surgery.

Appearing before Cattaraugus County Judge Michael L. Nenno, Winn pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

Cattaraugus County District Attorney Edward M. Sharkey said Wednesday night that Winn faces up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine, or a combination of jail time, a fine, or community service. Sentencing was set for March 22.

Sharkey said it was a "fair disposition" of the case, adding that Illig and his family were involved from the beginning.

"I'm satisfied that Winn's admission of guilt to the charge, and the severity of the charge itself, were consistent with the evidence of the victim's injuries and the case," Sharkey said.

Peter J. Todoro Jr. of Williamsville and Brian F. Attea of North Boston were Winn's attorneys.

"The district attorney's office did a thorough job of investigating this and received a lot of input from the family of the complainant, who accepted this disposition of the case" said Todoro. "(Winn) was a great client. He totally accepted responsibility and extended an apology to the victim and his family."

Immediately after the incident, Winn was suspended from the basketball team for eight games before he was reinstated Dec. 9 after a university hearing where disciplinary action was taken.

In his first three games since he returned to the team, Winn averaged 20 points.

News Cattaraugus Correspondent Donna Snyder contributed to this article.