JOHNSON TO GET PLAYING TIME AGAINST SAINTS

Backup quarterback Rob Johnson will come out of hibernation for his first significant action in almost three months when the Buffalo Bills visit New Orleans Sunday.

Because the regular-season finale means virtually nothing to the Bills' playoff standing -- they are assured of playing on the road no matter what -- Johnson is expected to play the second half of the game, along with several other reserves.

"I'm very, very excited. I know you guys can't tell, but I am," Johnson said to reporters, poking fun at his own low-key demeanor.

"They told me I'd get the whole second half most likely," he said. "I think Kamil (Loud) and Quinn (Early) will be in there with me (as receivers), and a lot of the guys who haven't had the chance to play a lot this year will probably be in there. It's great. Any time I get right now is really beneficial."

"I think this is a perfect opportunity to give Rob a chance to play," said coach Wade Phillips. "He'll be ready."

Johnson conceivably could get more than a half, too, since starter Doug Flutie still has a sore left leg from an awkward twist he made on it on the last play of the game against the New York Jets last week.

Flutie was limited in practice Wednesday and pooh-poohed the injury afterward. He said he will be ready to start. But the Bills don't need to risk injuries for the playoffs.

Johnson left the starting lineup 11 weeks ago when he injured rib cartilage at Indianapolis on Oct. 11. Flutie's superb play has kept Johnson on the bench ever since, except for two brief mop-up assignments.

Johnson admitted it has been difficult to sit and watch.

"It's very tough. It's one of the toughest things I've had to do," he said.

Nevertheless, he has maintained an active and interested role on the sidelines every game and has not been complaining around the locker room.

"You can take it two ways," he said. "You can sit around and sulk and be depressed about it, or you can be a team guy and root the guys on. I chose to do the team thing. That's just the way I was raised."

Johnson, 25, also is realistic about his role with the team next season. Flutie has led the team to eight wins in 11 games and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl. He's the obvious No. 1 entering next season.

"I'm pretty sure if things continue the way they are, that Doug will be the guy," Johnson said. "I'll have to sit for another year."

How does he feel about that?

"Not very good. I want to play. I'm a young guy, and I'm not learning anything sitting on the bench. So whenever they're ready."

He's also realistic about the lack of options he faces. It would be almost impossible for the Bills to trade him, because he received an $8 million bonus as part of his five-year $25 million contract. While Johnson received that $8 million bonus this year, the NFL spreads the bonus out over the five years when it figures the team's salary cap. So the bonus costs the Bills $1.6 million against the cap each year. But if Johnson is traded, the remaining portion of the bonus gets rolled back into the Bills' cap. So if he were traded next season, the Bills would take a $6.4 million hit on their cap.

"I don't think there's anything they can do with me, except maybe put me in the expansion draft," Johnson said. "But I don't think that's an option."

Each NFL team will leave players unprotected for the expansion Cleveland franchise, but the Bills would get nothing in return for Johnson if he were taken by the Browns.

Johnson has thrown only two passes in game action the past 11 weeks, both late in the home win over Indianapolis. He said he welcomed taking half the snaps in practice Wednesday.

"If something happens to Doug I haven't played in eight (actually 11) weeks, so it will be nice to get some reps coming into the playoffs," he said. "Of course, I'll tell you I'd be ready to go right in and not miss a beat and be where I was when I got hurt. But you never know with that time off."

Flutie, meanwhile, said his injury is simply soreness below the knee.

Asked if he would welcome a little time off, Flutie said, "No. My attitude's always been to take every snap, play every down. . . . But I understand the possibility of injuries and also (it's an opportunity) for some of the guys who are a little older to maybe get some rest and not do too much running around and not get beat up too bad."