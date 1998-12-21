SUPERPOWERS DUKE, KENTUCKY SQUARE OFF IN ONE FOR THE '90S

Four national championships. Forty weeks as a No. 1-ranked team. Two hundred and thirty nine weeks as a team in the Top 10. Five hundred and eight victories.

That's some of the basketball booty amassed by Kentucky and Duke in the 1990s.

But only one can be designated the program of the decade. The problem is which one?

That's as close a call as their two historic meetings this decade.

Each has two national championships and four Final Four appearances.

Duke has one more championship game appearance, Kentucky one more advancement to a region final.

Kentucky has been ranked in the top 10 of a season's final poll two more times. Duke has been the No. 1 team 26 more weeks.

Head to head games are no help. Duke's got the 1992 Christian Laettner buzzer-beater/heartbreaker. Kentucky's got the 1998 second-half comeback from a 17-point deficit.

UK sophomore guard Ryan Hogan saw a tiebreaker straight ahead. Kentucky plays Duke today (9, ESPN) in the Jimmy V Classic at the Meadowlands.

"Whoever wins this game," Hogan said late Saturday night, "I think it would be a deciding factor."

UK Coach Tubby Smith and his Duke counterpart, Mike Krzyzewski, downplayed the importance of tonight's game in determining a program of the decade.

"It's before Christmas," Smith said. "Any one game is not going to determine the history of Kentucky basketball."

If Smith meant any regular-season game, Krzyzewski agreed. But the Duke coach did not dismiss the importance of what happens in the Meadowlands tonight.

"The games that define the great teams are games played at the end of the year," he said. "This game can lead a team to become that type of team."

Kentucky began the decade barred from the first two NCAA Tournaments as punishment for major rules violations. The departure of coach/program savior Rick Pitino in 1997 caused another shock wave.

The miraculous comeback last March in St. Petersburg not only enabled Kentucky to erase Duke's big lead in the South Region final, it also let UK remove Duke's once-unquestioned status as the program of the 1990s.

Laettner and Bobby Hurley led Duke to the first three championship games of the 1990s. Grant Hill made it four title games in five years when he led the Blue Devils to within an improbable Scotty Thurman rainbow shot of the 1994 national championship.

Kentucky began a similar run in 1996. The Cats, of course, will seek a fourth straight championship game appearance next spring.

Other players for Kentucky and Duke did not embrace the notion of determining a program of the decade this week or even next March.

"Those arguments I leave to the media and guys in the barbershops to decide," Duke forward Shane Battier said.

UK forward Scott Padgett agreed.

"We don't worry about that," he said. "We worry about being the best team in 1998-99."

If the best team this season is UK or Duke, that program can call itself the decade's best as well.