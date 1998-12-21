Maybe wearing makeup is a big deal to you, maybe it's not. Either way, lots of teens spend money on cosmetics, while fashion magazines such as Seventeen write articles on getting gorgeous from head to toe with the latest lip colors, mascaras and foundations.

We're writing a story on teens and makeup and want to hear your thoughts on the subject.

Is wearing makeup important to you and your friends? Why do you like to wear it? If you don't wear makeup, why not?

Also, what is an appropriate age to start wearing makeup? Should parents have a say in the matter? Finally, is there such a thing as wearing too much makeup? Guys, we would love to hear your comments on all this as well.

You can e-mail us at next@buffnews.com or write to NeXt, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240. You also can call the NeXt hot line at 849-5454 and leave a message, but don't forget to leave your full name and a phone number (speak clearly, please!) where we can reach you.