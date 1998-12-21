IN 'THE PRINCE OF EGYPT,' ANIMATION WITH A MORAL

With "Prince of Egypt," DreamWorks SKG takes a huge step toward ending Disney's long reign over the kingdom of animation. The Disney film "A Bug's Life" and the DreamWorks movie "Antz" are already going head to head in the computer animation area, but that fight is too close to call right now. I can confidently say, however, that "The Prince of Egypt" should beat out the best that Disney has to offer in traditional animation.

This movie is much more than a cartoon. While it contains Disney's patented mix of fantasy and reality, "The Prince of Egypt" also goes a step further. The film puts a colorful new spin on the story of Moses and the Exodus, using state of the art technology to enhance its animation. Jeffrey Katzenberg (the K in SKG) is the man who revived Disney animation with such films as "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast." Now, he is the executive producer of "The Prince of Egypt," so you should know what to expect.

Even though this movie is animated, its is rated PG for some violent material. Right away, I saw how some young children could be frightened in the theaters. For instance, the opening scenes involve Jewish slaves being viciously whipped by their masters, the Egyptians. This establishes slavery as a gloomy theme to the story. Even children are killed, as Jewish infants are taken from their mothers. Later in the film, the Angel of Death comes and takes the soul from each first-born Egyptian son. These images may scare younger kids, but the excellent animation in this movie should overshadow the violence. Many scenes in "The Prince of Egypt" are extremely innovative, such as the parting of the Red Sea and a dancing hieroglyphics sequence. I have never seen such creativity in animation before.

Numerous actors and actresses lend their talented voices to this picture. Val Kilmer plays Moses, while Ralph Fiennes voices his fellow prince, Rameses. Jeff Goldblum is Moses' brother Aaron, and Michelle Pfeiffer plays Zipporah, the future wife of the Jewish hero. Listen also for Martin Short, Steve Martin, Danny Glover and Sandra Bullock. Clearly, a lot of skill went into this film.

Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner and Simon Wells all directed "The Prince of Egypt," and their efforts have certainly paid off. Written by Philip LaZebnik, this movie teaches a noble lesson: the power of the just will always overcome that of the wicked. It's a shame that many teen-agers won't see this movie because it's animated. I agree that all the songs may be a little annoying, but that shouldn't hold anyone back. After all, this movie is aimed at older audiences than the usual Disney films. "The Prince of Egypt" could easily be nominated for best picture of the year, as "Beauty and the Beast" was in 1991.

