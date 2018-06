Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Dillon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at their home in Buffalo.

Dillon and Vivian Petrakis were married Oct. 31, 1948, in Hornell.

He is a retired purchasing agent for John W. Danforth Co., Buffalo; she is retired from the microfilm department of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Western New York.

The couple has four children and seven grandchildren.