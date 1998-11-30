NEWS & NOTES

A young snowmobilers safety course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Shawnee Fire Hall, 3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn. Registration is at 8:30. To register, call Pat Dawnce at 731-9451 or Donna Dawnce at 731-9377. Youths between 10 and 16 must have a safety certificate before they can lawfully operate a snowmobile alone in New York State. Bring a bag lunch; beverage will be provided. Parents must sign a permission slip. Course materials wil be offered free of charge by the CornellCooperative Extension in Niagara County.

Outside magazine is looking for aspiring explorers ages 12 to 17 to come up with a dream expedition. The winner will see the expedition financed next summer with an Adventure Grant. (Last year's winners hiked across Baffin Island, studied local culture and worked with indigenous people.)

Entries of any length, the more detailed the better, can be mailed through March 1 to Outside Adventure Grants, Outside magazine, 420 Lexington Ave., Suite 440, New York, N.Y. 10017.

Include the name, address and telephone number of every team member. For information, e-mail questions to adventure@outsidemag.com. (No prior experience is necessary because leadership, training, gear and logistical support come from the National Outdoor Leadership School, Patagonia and Eastern Mountain Sports.)

NeXt is a section designed for teens and younger readers published every Tuesday in The Buffalo News.

