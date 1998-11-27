WATER BREAK FORCES PRECAUTIONS

Water service was largely restored to normal Friday evening, just 12 hours after the rupture of a major water main dried up some taps across the village.

Mayor Frank Pagano said village residents will continue to observe a water emergency for most of today, however, as bacterial tests are conducted.

"Preliminarily, it looks very good," Pagano said late Friday. "It's chlorined, and the bacteria is killed."

As a safeguard, however, village residents are being asked to conserve water and vigorously boil it for about 20 minutes before use -- at least until this evening.

The water emergency was declared early Friday in response to a six-hour, million-and-a-half gallon loss of water from a broken 12-inch water main off University Park near Canadaway Creek.

"At about 1:30 a.m., I received a call that we had a major water break and it was so big it was draining our plant," Pagano said. "I went out with the Department of Public Works looking for the break, but unfortunately it was too dark out. We went looking through fields, and we couldn't find it."

With the location of the problem still undiscovered at 5 a.m., Pagano called for a ban on water use by village residents except for emergency purposes.

"We knew we were losing about 4,000 gallons per minute, and we knew a leak that big had to be a 12-inch or a 24-inch line and had to be physically visible to the eye if we could just find it," Pagano said.

"We waited until it got a little lighter out and found the leak about 7:30 a.m. -- at that point we were able to isolate it and shut it off."

The water, which left a 6-foot crater in the earth, caused no damage to surrounding property as nearby Canadaway Creek handled nearly all the gushing water.

By Friday evening, the village's water plant was operating at normal conditions, and its 300,000-gallon clear well water supply was replenished.

Pagano said the ruptured main will be repaired Monday.