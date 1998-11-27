Flutie Fever may be new to Western New York, but it has been a long-standing disease in these parts, which explains why Sunday's Bills-Patriots game has become such a hot ticket.

Playoff implications and the Patriots' exciting Monday night win over Miami notwithstanding, this is all about Doug Flutie's triumphant return home.

All of New England seemingly has been trying to wangle a ticket to sold-out Foxboro Stadium Sunday when Boston's favorite son returns home to quarterback the Bills against the Patriots. It may be just another road date on the Bills' calendar. But around here, Nov. 29 has been circled for weeks.

Tickets are available only at a steep price, if one is willing to pay it.

"I talked to one guy," said Peter Haswell, a grocer in Flutie's hometown of Natick, "who was asking $300 apiece. But those seats weren't very good."

The talk shows and local sports pages have been full of Flutie for weeks, and the Patriots have been roundly ripped for letting him get away.

Such is the excitement generated throughout Greater Boston by the undersized quarterback of the Bills.

The Flutie legend has grown with every stop in the quarterback's career, and his surprising success this year with the Bills has the locals more excited than ever. But people here are quick to remind you that his roots are in Natick. They go back to his sophomore year at Natick High School, where he pulled off the first of his many game-winning miracles, kicking a dramatic field goal to win a game as time ran out.

"Did he ever leave?" asked Paul Peters, Natick High's athletic director, reflecting the prevailing local attitude. Flutie may wear a Buffalo uniform, but he is and probably always will be the one they call "Our Doug."

The last eight weeks have seen this frenzy reignited, just as Boston-area sports fans have absorbed one body blow after another: The Mo Vaughn soap opera, the disappointing Patriots, Cam Neely's valiant but failed comeback try and, of course, the biggest sucker punch of all, the announcement that the Pats will be moving to Hartford, Conn. But each week's dose of bad news usually was softened by word of Flutie's successes in Buffalo.

"It was like a bright light," said Peters. "He gave us back some hope."

When Flutie does trot onto the field with the rest of the Bills' offense sometime after 4 p.m. Sunday, he will be welcomed home by a full house that is expected to generate vibration readings of Richter scale proportions.

"It's going to be huge," said a patron at City Side Grill, which sits in Newton, a Hail Mary throw from Boston College's Alumni Stadium. "The people are going to go nuts. They (the National Football League) never gave him a chance, and he's proven them all wrong."

And wherever Flutie goes, can Flutie Flakes be far behind?

Haswell, manager of Jones Drug in Natick, had two skid-loads of the cereal delivered to the sidewalk in front of his small store in the Boston suburb recently.

"You should have seen it," said Haswell. "We had all kinds of people in the neighborhood come by just to help unload them all. We're not a real big store, and it was a real squeeze just to find a place for all the boxes."

But not for long. A legion of Flutie fans -- and his hometown is full of them -- took care of it.

"We put up a big display," Haswell said, "and right away, people started buying them, six at a time, eight at a time, 12 at a time. Then it was, 'Gimme a case, gimme two cases.' "

Haswell has run through five pallets (250 cases) of Flutie Flakes. And even that isn't enough.

"I'm trying to get some more right now," he said.

Sales of the breakfast cereal are expected to help raise $1 million for Flutie's autism foundation. Flutie formed the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism in honor of his 6-year-old son, Doug Jr., who first showed symptoms of autism three years ago.

"Clearly, the numbers have been driven by Doug's success on the field," said Marc Pollick, president of the Giving Back Fund, which oversees several charitable foundations formed by athletes. "We're getting 30 calls a day for Flutie Flakes from as far away as Switzerland, England and Alaska, and I don't think people are buying them just for the taste."

In addition, the foundation will team with Boston College for a fund-raiser in February to re-enact Flutie's famous 48-yard Hail Mary pass to Gerard Phelan that lifted Boston College to a 47-45 upset of the University of Miami on Nov. 23, 1984.

Flutie will dress in a Boston College uniform and throw a deep pass to contributors willing to pay about $1,000 for the experience. Several of Flutie's Bills teammates will wear Miami uniforms and pretend to try to block the pass.

It's all part of Flutie Fever and helps explain why people feel the way they do about Flutie. This return to Foxboro, the place where he never lost a start for either Boston College or the Pats, is about the local boy who made good . . . tinged with a sense of vindication.

"Everybody is so proud of Doug," said Peters. "We always believed in him, even when nobody else did."