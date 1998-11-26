BOARD OKS SITE PLAN FOR MOBILE HOME PARK

The Town Board has approved the site plan for the Tuscarora Village Mobile Home Park on former farmland between Wildwood Acres and the Conrail tracks. The matter now goes to the town's Zoning Board of Appeals for final action.

The Town Board voted 4-0 to say the park will have no adverse impact on the environment, with Councilman Wallace W. Blake Jr. absent.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, 7105 Lockport Road, said Councilman Leonard G. Westerman. That board has the final say on all special-use permits, he said.

In another matter, the Town Board voted to tell the County Legislature that it supports efforts to try to get CGF Health System of Buffalo to consider merger talks with Health System of Niagara, which operates Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston.

"We agree with them. We think it would be a positive thing for our area, and we think it's an effort worth exploring," said Councilman Danny W. Sklarski.

CGF operates Children's, Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore hospitals in Buffalo.

The board also voted to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 to discuss a request from Cherokee Environmental Realty Advisors of New York City to rezone a portion of the former Forest Glen Mobile Home subdivision from residential to commercial.

In 1989, the site was declared a threat to public health, prompting the relocation of residents from 52 mobile homes and two single-family dwellings.

Cherokee's plan to develop the property for a business park would require a less costly remediation than that recommended by the EPA to restore the site for residential use.