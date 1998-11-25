FLOODING FROM RUPTURED WATER MAINS FORCES EVACUATIONS

A geyser sprayed 8 feet into the air Wednesday night as two broken water mains flooded an East Side neighborhood, forcing some evacuations by boat.

Several homes, a church, and a school were damaged by water that poured from the broken mains at Sherman and Peckham streets.

It was two 36-inch lines that broke, Mayor Masiello said at the scene.

"We are in the process of closing them down," Masiello said. "Unfortunately, there's got to be 30 to 35 families . . . we have to evacuate."

Firefighters made at least two trips down Krettner Street, leading a rowboat that carried three evacuees in one trip and two in another.

Later, front-end loaders -- each with two firefighters aboard -- went back down Krettner to evacuate more people. At one point, one of the vehicles left the scene with six residents aboard. Evacuees were being taken to the Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts on Clinton Street where the Red Cross was helping out.

Firefighters handling the evacuations on Krettner were assisted by people in orange dry suits, wading through water that was at least thigh deep.

Council President James Pitts was among city officials who came out to survey the damage and talk to residents.

Residents "said they have been calling about the water leaking out of the streets since Monday," Pitts said.

Public Works Commissioner Joseph N. Giambra acknowledged those calls.

"We had a report it was leaking," he said. But the decision was made to wait until after the holiday weekend to begin repairs, which require digging up the street, he added.

Giambra said there usually is time between when a leak is first spotted and major repairs are needed.

Broadway Station Officers Peter Kocol and Chris Kessler noticed water spilling onto William Street shortly after 7 p.m. as they drove west on it.

They said they drove onto side streets and "that's when we saw the geyser," Kocol said.

Police said the affected area was bordered by Coit Street to the east, Krettner to the west, Paderewski Street to the north and Howard Street to the south.

City officials said an area approximately 1 1/2 miles square will have water pressure problems. They emphasized that tap water is still safe to use. If there is any discoloration, let the tap run until it's clear.

Masiello said the determination of who is responsible for the damages is yet to be made. "We are going to clean up this mess," the mayor said. "We are going to do everything we can to expedite this cleanup."

Niagara Mohawk crews were on the scene to determine where electricity needed to be shut down.

School district custodians arrived at the Buffalo Academy shortly after 10:30 p.m. to open up the building, which was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. They fired up the boilers, and were bringing cots in for evacuees who were in the small gym.

Red Cross workers were handing out coffee and doughnuts.

Among the first three evacuees to arrive were Profit and Pearl Williams of 212 Krettner St.

Mrs. Williams said she had a call from a neighbor about the rising water and her husband said they had to leave so quickly he didn't have time to get his car to safety.

Jean Nelson of 188 Krettner said she was just getting ready to put her Thanksgiving turkey in the oven when officials came to her door saying she had to be evacuated.

News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson contributed to this report.