POP MUSIC NOTES

The legendary rock sounds of KISS will be heard at a Marine Midland Arena concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The annual Artvoice Music Awards, this year featuring a variety of local bands "unplugged," will begin at 8 tonight in The Tralfamadore Cafe, 100 Theater Place.

Other shows at The Tralf this week include Cowboy Mouth and The Getaway People, 8 p.m. Tuesday; The Need, with Nancy's Candy and Sarah Selean, 8 p.m. Wednesday (18-and-over); Junction West, 8 p.m. Friday, and Switch and the Hitman Horns, 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Eric Reed Trio, jazz artists, have canceled their show at 8 tonight in the Calumet Arts Cafe, 56 W. Chippewa St.

National folk/acoustic touring artists Artie Traum and John Herald will be at The Calumet for an 8 p.m. concert Friday.

Celtic musicians Clancy, O'Connell & Clancy will play an 8:30 show tonight in the Shannon Pub, 505 Main St., Amherst. The group had canceled a previously announced concert at the club due to a death in the family.

Satan's Pilgrims, a five-piece surf band from Portland, Ore., will be at Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St., for a 10 p.m. concert Tuesday.

Boston-based rockers Helicopter Helicopter, along with local original recording artists girlpope, and Cleveland rockers The Revelers, will play Mohawk Place at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St., will play host to an evening of "Pre-Feast Mayhem," featuring The Fibs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Irving Klaws, The Red Gills and local all-female band Those Damn Burittos at 10 p.m.

The club will also present alternative country/original rockers The Steam Donkeys on stage at 11 p.m. Friday, and pop/rock favorites Johny Vegas at 11 p.m. Saturday.

The annual Belle Starr Reunion will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Funhouse, 1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Featured artists this year include Willie and the Reinhardts, Ruff Cutt, Code Blue and the 911 Horns and George Doran and Friends, with The Danny Lynn Wilson and Nick Angelo bands. There will also be an open mike stage.

Modern Canadian rockers The Headstones will play a 9 p.m. concert Wednesday in the Showplace Theatre, 1063 Grant St.

Kim Lembo and Blue Heat, featuring the female blues vocalist/recording artist, will give a 9:30 p.m. concert Wednesday in the Blues Room at the Lafayette Hotel, 391 Washington St. Local artists Blue Groove will open the show.

The Lafayette Tap Room, 320 Pearl St., will celebrate the night before Thanksgiving with a concert by Billy McEwen and the Soul Invaders at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Coupe de Villes will play the Tap Room at 10 p.m. Friday.

Local artists and recent Lilith Fair participants Alison Pipitone and the Cash Cows, along with Zeta Cauliflower, will play an 8:30 p.m. show Friday in The Commons, 12 E. Third St., Jamestown.

Ladybug, an all-female modern rock band from Taiwan, along with local artists Scott Carpenter and the Real McCoys, will join forces for a 10 p.m. show Friday in Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave.