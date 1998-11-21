PROTEST SEEKS TO SHUT SCHOOL FOR LATIN AMERICAN TROOPS

A thousand protesters marched Saturday outside a Georgia military base to demand the closing of the U.S. Army School of the Americas, where opponents claim Latin American soldiers learn torture.

"I believe it should be shut down simply because of its history, and the history can't be denied," said Dan Anderson of Grand Rapids, Mich., who served in the Navy during World War II.

The protest outside the sprawling Fort Benning military base, about 85 miles southwest of Atlanta, has been an annual event since 1990, marking the Nov. 16, 1989, killing of six Jesuit priests in El Salvador.

The School of the Americas trained 19 of the 26 Salvadoran officials implicated in the killings. It trains more than 900 U.S. and Latin American soldiers each year.

Event organizers expect more than 5,000 protesters today.