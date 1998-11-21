DUNKIRK BOXING PROGRAM RELOCATING

The 2XL boxing program, sponsored by Chautauqua Opportunities, will soon move from 17 W. Courtney St. to the former Chautauqua County Office Building at 15 Lucas Ave.

The County Legislature has approved a lease with Chautauqua Opportunities for the 9,600-square-foot building when county offices were relocated to downtown. The rent is $800 per month for a maximum of 24 months. Chautauqua Opportunities will pay utilities and insurance.

The lease payment will be part of the purchase price if Chautauqua Opportunities chooses to buy the building, but that is to be negotiated.

The program includes tutoring and other activities along with boxing.