JOSEPH CUNNINGHAM, DELICATESSEN OPERATOR

Joseph Cunningham, 73, of Buffalo, operator of Mr. C's Deli at 2616 Main St., died Sunday (Nov. 15, 1998) in Buffalo General Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., he served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his discharge in 1946, he worked for ARA Food Services, an institutional food service firm. After retiring from ARA, he worked for many years in managerial positions at local food markets before opening his own delicatessen about two years ago.

Survivors include a son, Joseph Jr.; four daughters, Drue Mitchell of Chicago, and Teresa, Beverly Johnson and Latoya; a sister, Jean Oden of Wheeling, W.Va.; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. today in New Zion Baptist Church, 318 High St. Burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery, West Seneca.

