FIGHT AGAINST RACISM MUST START AT THE TOP, FORUM TOLD

"For a diversity program to work, it's got to start with the CEO (corporate executive officer), and if not the CEO, the board," Charles Giles, vice president of human resources at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, said Friday at a conference on fighting racism and promoting diversity.

Focusing on how to manage cultural differences in the workplace, Giles said, "I guess I would ask you when was the last time . . . cultural diversity was talked about in any kind of detail."

About 200 people attended the event -- part of President Clinton's initiative on race -- in the Niagara Falls Housing Authority Family Resource Building, 3001 Ninth St.

John Marohn, professor emeritus in humanities at Niagara County Community College, Sanborn, held a workshop on roles that schools play in perpetuating racism.

When a woman in the audience asked him how she could make sure her children would be taught about different cultures, he replied, "I would say read the textbooks . . . (Ask) how many minorities are in the textbooks, and go to the board of education and say, 'I want more minority representation in the textbooks.' "

He also said parents should watch for messages on bulletin boards in schools. "Bulletin boards are very important . . . This is how racism is perpetuated in schools. By bulletin boards that only have whites on them."

Marohn, who formerly taught a course in African-American literature at NCCC, called the situation "the bleaching process" when white teachers refrain from talking about cultural differences in writings by blacks.

He also said parents should ask their children what they are reading. "If they're not reading about minorities you might want to talk about that."