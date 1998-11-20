Charles W. Cole, 88, retired owner of the former Cole's Market in Gasport, died Thursday (Nov. 19, 1998) in Medina Memorial Hospital.

A native of Royalton Center, he had operated the meat market for 25 years, retiring in 1974.

He had been a member of the Gasport Chamber of Commerce and the Gasport Lions Club.

Before moving here, he lived in Salt Spring, Fla. His hobbies included gardening, bowling, and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, the former Beatrice Heinz; four sons, Dennis of Liverpool, Lawrence of Lockport, Barry, and Terrence, both of Florida; two daughters, Sandra Hil of Lockport and Jacqueline Clay of Middleport; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were private. Burial will be in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lockport.

[Sherwood].