ROYALTON ADOPTS BUDGET

The Royalton Town Board has adopted a $3,898,695 budget for 1999, reflecting a $106,348 decrease from the current spending plan.

The budget was adopted after a public hearing Thursday and calls for no tax rate increases except 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation for fire protection and 80 cents per $1,000 for operation and maintenance of the Gasport Sewer District. Overall, the amount to be raised by taxes is $33,517 higher than the $1,223,913 figure for 1998.

The largest decrease in appropriations is for highway and bridges, down $193,130. The largest increases are for the general town budget, up about $45,000, and for townwide water capital improvements, up $36,311.

Salaries of town employees will increase by 7 percent, as agreed under a union contract. Salaries of the supervisor and four councilmen will remain at 1998 levels. Other elected officials' salaries will be: highway superintendent, $37,600, up $2,260; town clerk, $26,400, up $1,730; town justices, $11,600, up $630 each; and tax collector, $4,700, up $310.