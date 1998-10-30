LEAH G. OLSON DIES; WAS NAMED PHILHARMONIC'S 'WOMAN OF THE YEAR'

Leah G. Olson, active with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Women's Committee for 30 years and a director of the Amherst Symphony Orchestra for 20 years, died Wednesday (Oct. 28, 1998) in St. Francis Home. Mrs. Olson was 98 years old.

Born in Richmond, Ill., she came to the Buffalo area in 1928. In Gardenville, in the 1930s, she served as the president of the Parent-Teachers Association. She started a Girl Scout troop there.

Mrs. Olson was a longtime member of the Chromatic Club, where she served four terms as president, and served on the board of directors. In 1980, Mrs. Olson was honored by the club at a special tea. She had also served as the Chromatic Club's representative on the board of trustees of the Community Music School.

A charter member of the Women's Council of the National American Symphony Orchestra League, she served as an honorary member of the New York State Federation of Music Clubs. She was president of the Women's Committee of the Buffalo Philharmonic for two years and in 1975 was honored by the Philharmonic Society as its "Woman of the Year."

"I joined the Philharmonic Women's Committee in 1945 and I have served in many capacities, always with cooperation from many of the other women involved," Mrs. Olson said, as she accepted her award.

Mrs. Olson served on the board of Young Audiences for 10 years. She was president of the Women's Committee of the Amherst Symphony Orchestra and a member of that group for 20 years. She also sat on the boards of Studio Arena Theatre, Protestant Home for Children, Children's Hospital, Veterans Hospital, the Twentieth Century Club and Channel 17, the public television station.

She was on the board of directors and served as vice president of the Buffalo Federation of Women's Clubs. For two decades, she opened her home to foreign travelers and was a member of the World Federation of Hospitality.

Her husband, Albert C., a prominent city businessman, died in 1951.

Surviving are a son, Walter; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Christ United Methodist Church at 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

[Allen].