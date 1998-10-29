ARNIE'S BACK IN ACTION IN L.A. SENIOR TOURNAMENT

An enthusiastic Arnold Palmer is ready to return to the Senior PGA Tour after taking time off to undergo radiation treatments for prostate cancer.

"It's great to be back and it's great to be feeling good," Palmer said Thursday in Los Angeles. "It will be about four or five weeks until I'm fully back, although I feel fine.

"I'm looking forward to the tournament."

The 69-year-old Palmer, who hasn't played a tournament since early August, recently completed seven weeks of radiation therapy as a follow-up to his cancer surgery in January 1997.

Palmer is the second-oldest player among the 78 golfers entered today in the $1.1 million Pacific Bell Senior Classic at Wilshire Country Club. Charlie Sifford is 76.