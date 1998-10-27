ZONING BOARD OKS VARIANCE FOR WORKSHOP, HOME

The city Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday approved a variance for a planned workshop and six-unit community residence at Heath and South Niagara streets, to be owned by Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara.

The 3.4-acre parcel, zoned industrial, is to be purchased by Opportunities Unlimited from William Stradtman.

Opportunities spokeswoman Jill Bacon-Taggart said the land was subdivided Monday at a special meeting of the Planning Board, to separate the land to be sold from a lot for a rental house already standing there, which Stradtman will continue to own.

The 20,000-square-foot workshop will offer jobs for Opportunities' mentally handicapped clients. "We're also looking to expand our clinical treatment and vocational training," Ms. Bacon-Taggart said.

The new residence for six clients will be subject to a site selection review process, according to Opportunities attorney Angelo Massaro. Once the land is bought and the Common Council is officially informed of the plans, it will have to hold a public hearing and vote on the project.