NORWEGIAN PARACHUTES FROM SKYSCRAPER

A Norwegian parachutist jumped from the 61st floor of the Chrysler Building on Tuesday, three days after leaping from the Empire State Building.

Chrysler Building workers popped their heads out of windows at 1 p.m. as Thor Alex Kappfjell, 32, shinnied down a fire hose to a projecting eagle's head where he launched his leap. "Relax, I'm going to do a parachute jump," he told them.

On Saturday, he plunged from the Empire State building's 86th-floor observation deck.

He told the New York Post he wanted to jump from the World Trade Center, the city's tallest building, but security was too tight.

He said the jump from the Empire State Building was "my biggest dream for many years."

An Oslo newspaper said he jumped from the Empire State with a Russian employed by the World Bank. The second man was not identified.