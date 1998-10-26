WORK BEGINS ON INCUBATOR FOR MINORITY ENTREPRENEURS

Walter Hendricks stood in a 7-foot-deep crater a few hundred feet from his home on Northumberland Avenue, dwarfed by a small mountain of freshly turned dirt.

Two weeks ago, this unemployed machinist landed a $28-an-hour laborer's position with Kulback's Construction Inc., the contractor that has been hired to build Buffalo's newest small-business incubator.

The $2.1 million project is slated for completion next spring and is a cornerstone of the city's effort to redevelop the William L. Gaiter Memorial Parkway off Kensington Avenue in the University District.

"It's a great project. It's already bringing jobs to the neighborhood," said Hendricks, who was doing foundation work at the site Monday as officials held ground-breaking ceremonies.

The 38-year-old laborer is one of five city residents who have landed jobs on the construction site. Mayor Masiello predicted that when the 25,000-square-foot facility is completed, it will be home to five businesses with a combined payroll of 75.

Masiello noted that construction of the business incubator follows completion of the $7 million Gaiter parkway, a road that improves access to 12 businesses, including the American Axle plant. The road connects Kensing

ton and East Delavan avenues along an abandoned rail corridor.

"But we need more than just a highway linking these companies. This highway needs to create jobs," he said.

Luther Walker Jr., president of the Delavan-Grider Block Club Council, said city developers worked closely with neighborhood leaders.

A job fair was held last month when several residents -- including Hendricks -- were hired for the construction phase.

"Jobs are a big problem in many areas, and our community has a high unemployment rate," said Luther. "We expect 15 to 20 neighborhood residents to be working in the incubator as soon as it opens."

A letter of interest has recently been signed by ARC Communications -- a minority-owned Buffalo business -- for space in the new business center. Officials from the Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corp. said at least one other local company has expressed interest as well. The incubator will have five units, each containing 5,000 square feet of space.

Peter Cammarata, vice president of real estate at the BERC, said the agency has yet to finalize lease rates.

"We will be launching the marketing phase in the near future and we anticipate that it will fill up quickly," Cammarata said.

The project is being funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Erie County Industrial Development Agency served as a conduit for obtaining the federal funding. The ECIDA will also provide business recruitment, technical assistance and financial support for future tenants.

Rep. Jack Quinn, R-Hamburg, told community leaders Monday that he is trying to secure federal funds to link Gaiter Parkway with the Kensington Expressway, a project that would further enhance the area's marketability.

Quinn predicted that the new facility will emulate the success that the city has achieved at the CAN-Am incubator in Buffalo's Black Rock-Riverside neighborhood. Now in its fourth year of operation, the facility houses nearly 30 companies and is more than 80 percent occupied.

"The construction of this new business park will provide exciting opportunities for minority entrepreneurs who otherwise might not have start-up capital to get their businesses off and running," Quinn said.