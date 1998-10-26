THE ALMANAC- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27
Data at Noon Temperature.............65 Humidity................41% Wind Velocity..........SW-14 High this date/1947........83 Low this date/1976.........23 Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 47
Minimum temperature .... 37
Character of day .... Cloudy/rain
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 6:43
Sunset today .... 5:14
Sunrise tomorrow .... 6:44
Length of day .... 10 hrs. 31 mins.
Moonrise today .... 12:51 p.m.
Moonset today .... 10:49 p.m.
Data at 8 p.m. yesterday
Temperature .... 56
Humidity .... 69 %
Wind velocity .... Calm
High this date/1961....77
Low this date/1972 ....25
Some climatic data not available at press time.]
Monday, October 26
Temperatures
High .... 64
Low .... 48
Lake temperature .... 57
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 49 9 am 51 5 pm 60
2 am 49 10 am 54 6 pm 57
3 am 48 11 am 59 7 pm 57
4 am 50 noon 61 8 pm 56
5 am 49 1 pm 63 9 pm 55
6 am 49 2 pm 63 10 pm 54
7 am 49 3 pm 63 11 pm 53
8 am 50 4 pm 62 Midnt 52
Precipitation
Yesterday .... None
Share this article