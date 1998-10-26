POLICE DEPARTMENT MAKES TOP-LEVEL PROMOTIONS

Two Buffalo Police Department administrators are stepping up a rung with new titles and responsibilities.

At ceremonies scheduled for this afternoon in Police Headquarters, Crystalea Burns-Pelletier assumes the post of first deputy commissioner, and Mark E. Blankenberg becomes a deputy commissioner.

In addition, Inspector Harold E. Litwin Jr. steps into the job of chief of patrol/operations.

Capt. Burns-Pelletier had been appointed chief of patrol in 1996, then was promoted to one of three deputy commissioner posts in July. As first deputy, she will be the department's second-in-command.

"The first deputy's main role is to function as an operations manager," said Commissioner Rocco J. Diina. "Crys is more than capable of handling this expanded role on our management team."

Blankenberg was appointed in August to the patrol chief's job, having previously served as a captain in the Central District and as commander of the department's Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Litwin, a former Homicide Bureau chief, was appointed an inspector in 1996 and has been serving as the overnight duty officer. His new post also includes duties previously assigned to a separate chief of operations.