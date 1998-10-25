It starts out simple enough:

If you give your teens and their pals booze in your home, you could be arrested.

"That is a violation of Section 260.20 of the New York Penal Code, unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree," says Erie County District Attorney Frank Clark. "It is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and up to one year in jail."

OK.

Now, say you let just your own kids have a beer. Still in trouble?

"Potentially," Clark says. "You could be held criminally liable for serving your own kids, if you're deemed to be endangering the welfare of a child. If he gets drunk, you could be endangering him. It depends."

Got it.

Now, what if your kid and his/her friends are all drinking, but you didn't buy it or serve it, and one of the kids later gets behind the wheel and kills someone?

What if accidents happen in your home during a party (such as the broken ankle sustained by a Frontier High School athlete during a beer-fueled wrestling match with a friend last month)? What if you're not there when it happens? What if you are?

What if booze isn't involved, but something just plain bad happens to someone else's kid in your home or on your property?

Exactly what are you liable for?

Such are the agonizing questions that roll around the brains of '90s parents. If you are one, you know the hair-splitting choices you face:

1. Let your kids hang out outside your home, in a world that at best is unpredictable.

2. Let let them hang out at your house, knowing you live in what lawyers agree is the most litigious era in history, and that you're on the hook for pretty much anything that happens.

Aren't you?

And what's going on with parents who knowingly let some of these things happen anyway?

The answers may surprise you.

When they play, do you pay?

If parents worry at all about what they might be liable for -- because of their children -- it's often because they've already seen or heard about it happening somewhere else.

At a house where there were no rules, or no parents around, someone got hurt -- and someone got sued.

It frustrates Laurie Dooley to no end.

The Clarence mother of Erin, 19, and Brian, 15, feels so strongly about parental responsibility that "if my son got someone pregnant, and it happened here, then I'm as responsible as he is. It's my house. I should know what goes on in each room."

Extreme, perhaps, but her sense of duty is in sharp contrast to what she sees around her: Parents allowing keggers in the basements. Parents allowing un-checked sleep-overs. Parents in denial about what permissiveness allows their own kids -- as well as other people's kids -- to do.

"You run into parents who shrug it off, who say, 'Oh, my kid would never do this or that,' so they don't have to deal with it," she says.

Marcia Parks, whose son, Andrew, is a senior at West Seneca East High School, is also a zero-tolerance mom who feels as if she lives in an all-tolerance world.

"He knows there will be no alcohol for him at all here. None," she says. His friends know it, too. And the Parks house still overflows with teens hanging out.

Yet she can't fathom how it is that so many parents "simply don't know where their kids are, or what they're doing," or even what goes on in their own home, she says.

What's even harder to fathom is this: In some cases, legally, they don't have to care.

When trouble erupts -- a teen overdoses in someone's basement, breaks a bone, beats someone or drives drunk -- blame must be placed.

But unless criminal law applies -- unless the adult in charge was provably negligent and thus responsible -- blame becomes a matter of civil law. And in civil law, when it comes to liability, parental ignorance can be bliss.

The way it works

Say you're not home and your kid throws a party. She cracks open your liquor cabinet and passes around your Wild Turkey, which her friends happily chase with the beers they brought.

Later, one boy is hospitalized for alcohol poisoning, and another drunkenly goes down a flight of stairs and breaks a leg.

You are . . .

. . . Definitely in need of a lawyer, "because all cases are different, and there is no black-letter rule for every situation," says Ken Patricia, a personal-injury attorney with Quinn, McGarry, Caffery and Patricia.

But most likely, you are also off the hook -- though your kid is not, and your homeowner's insurance company might not be too happy with you.

Stuart Shapiro, a defense attorney with Cohen and Lombardo, sizes it up this way: Even though civil law gives the injured teens' parents the right to sue, they can't come after you simply because the party happened at your house.

"If you weren't there, someone else brought the booze, you didn't know anything about it, there was underage drinking and someone got hurt, civilly you're probably off the hook."

Patricia agrees. "You're obviously responsible for maintaining your own home. But legally, you're not responsible for what goes on there."

However, your kid may be. Because she was the host and did provide alcohol, she's just like a bartender: She can be sued for anything from medical expenses to unspecified pain-and-suffering damages -- all of which can come out of your homeowner's policy.

In which case, pray your insurance firm goes to bat for you. And in the '90s, more and more of them are, says Tom Scamurra, an adjuster with Integon Insurance of Williamsville.

Though not necessarily happily, mind you.

"We're seeing way more litigation now. Everyone is trying to sue everyone," he says. "People buy into the notion that if something goes wrong, they want to recoup damages. And it's just not always true."

Rich Abbott, a personal injury attorney with Pusatier, Sherman, Abbott and Sugarman, sees it, too. "People are always trying to find some crack in responsibility, some way to find coverage."

But that doesn't always mean that if you are sued, "you are automatically going to lose your house," or that if you file a claim, you can retire on what you get.

"Most policies have a cap of $100,000 or $350,000 per claim. Umbrella coverage covers expenses over and above that, up to a million dollars. But if someone doesn't have (that coverage), it's very hard to get more money."

So desperate are some to try and place blame and collect, Shapiro notes, that a trend is emerging:

Injured people or their families are trying to prove that even though homeowners weren't present, or didn't take part in an event in which the injury happened, they should have known that harm was likely.

"If they can start showing that, hey, it was an open-cabinet kind of house, the kids knew it was cool to drink there, things of that nature, then it reopens the door to civil liability," Shapiro says.

Like Scamurra, he's not necessarily happy about it.

What can they be thinking?

For parents terrified of harm coming to their kids, the question looms large:

What is going on in the minds of parents who do allow -- or even encourage -- kids to do in their home or on their property what the law forbids anywhere else?

Not a lot, observes a mother whose daughter once ran away to live with her friend's more permissive parents.

"There's always one parent out there who lets this stuff go on," she says. "They think they're being cool, or that they're doing good. And they're not."

Shapiro says he finds it sad.

"People are very busy trying to find someone else to blame for their problems. We've become increasingly liberal in trying to avoid our own responsibility, to push it off on others," he reflects.

"The parent who lets their kid go to the party, get drunk and get hurt says, 'Well, it can't be my fault, it must be someone else's.' Maybe that's reasonable -- but isn't it also reasonable to expect parents to educate their kids not to do this?"

Not only reasonable, substance abuse counselors say, but critical.

"Parents minimize tremendously substance use by their adolescents. They don't follow up or give consequences. They see it as a one-shot deal, something that will go away, a phase (the teen) is going through," explains Eleanore Martinez, director of Renaissance House, a West Seneca facility for adolescents coping with chemical dependencies.

"Parents should have a zero-tolerance approach to this. One experiment should bring about immediate consequences."

Instead, she notes, many parents look upon at-home alcohol use as a "lesser of the evils" solution: Do it here where at least I can watch you, and you're not out driving.

And while their intentions may be good, Ms. Martinez notes, the result never is.

"Parents think they're offering their teens a choice, that the teen will always choose to use a drug in front of them (rather than elsewhere). They think, 'If I give you this choice, you will choose to be responsible, and therefore I will always know what you are doing.' This is an illusion, and it minimizes the situation terribly."

But Hamburg Police Capt. Thomas Best says he understands why some parents do it.

"I think they're just trying to protect their kids. They figure their home is the nest, and if the kids stay there, they're not straying from that nest. What they don't remember is that the other kids have to leave that nest and go back to their own.

"As a parent, I can understand (that thinking)," says Best, whose daughter was one of the Frontier cheerleaders suspended and barred from homecoming for having been at the beer party where a student broke his ankle.

"But as a police officer, I can't condone it."