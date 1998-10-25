WARD CONNERLY'S POWERFUL BLACK FACE

Ah, the incredible impact of a black face!

In a thousand cities a night, TV news anchors announce that "police arrested Joe Blow in a series of rapes" or robberies or murders. If Joe Blow's face turns up white . . . so what? But if it turns up black, it becomes a social force, stark proof for millions of viewers that blacks are genetically predisposed to violent crime.

It is remarkable that a black face can also lend a destructive kind of credibility in great political and social debates -- as in the case of Ward Connerly, the black University of California regent who has made a national reputation trying to outlaw affirmative-action programs. For people who want to believe that there is something illegal or immoral about outreach programs to achieve fairness and diversity in education, employment and other areas of American life, Connerly's face lends to them the false aura of gospel.

"If a black man says affirmative action hurts Caucasians and is morally wrong, then it surely has to be wrong," a woeful number of whites seem to conclude.

Thus Connerly could team with a shameless politician, Gov. Pete Wilson of California, to champion an innocent-seeming Proposition 209 in that state and do damage to thousands of students and workers that will go unremedied for generations.

Now, like a drifting Typhoid Mary, Connerly is all over the state of Washington, exhorting voters to approve Initiative 200, a ballot measure that sounds just as innocuous as did Prop 209. It says benignly that "the state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education or public contracting."

What it would mean in reality is that Washington officials would be rendered powerless to do anything to make amends for centuries of racial, gender and other injustices in their state. I-200 would circumscribe the judgments of all educators as to who deserves admission to a state school or other educational opportunities, limiting them to a foolish consideration only of standardized test scores and grades.

In short, Initiative 200 would ensure that the people who have enjoyed myriad unfair advantages for centuries would continue to do so.

The pity is that when the deceptive words of I-200 come from Connerly, white voters cannot sense the real intent or perceive their cruelly bigoted impact the way they might if Connerly were white.

Washington state has a chance to reject this initiative, however, because the governor is not a demagogue in lockstep with Connerly. Democratic Gov. Gary Locke, a Chinese-American, is aggressively telling Washingtonians that "I-200 is written to sound good, but it's misleading. . . . It will abolish affirmative action and hurt real people." I-200 is also opposed strongly by firms such as Microsoft and Boeing, and other business and civic leaders who believe that it is not good for anybody.

Interloper Connerly has locked arms with Washington talk-show host John Carlson, who argues that "It's time to minimize the importance of race in America, not magnify it." The reality is that no one could do more to inspire racial strife in Washington. They have poisoned the atmosphere in a state with a mere 11 percent minority population with arguments over whether women are getting too much, Chinese deserve more than the Japanese, or where blacks should fall in the pecking order of opportunities.

Polls indicate that when voters hear only the nice-sounding words of I-200, or simply see Connerly's black face, they are inclined to support the initiative. But those who find out what I-200 would really do turn harshly against it.

So Washington state's continuing tranquility and its commitment to justice will depend in large measure on how many voters bother to learn the truth, and how many get suckered on this proposition by the impact of Typhoid Mary's black face.