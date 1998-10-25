UPGRADE PLAN WILL INCLUDE VOICE MAIL FOR WORKERS, OFFICIALS

Niagara County residents will soon be able to leave voice mail messages for their county legislators by calling the Courthouse.

A voice mailbox for every county employee and elected official is part of a $2 million technology plan now being put into effect, according to Larry L. Helwig, central data processing director.

Installation of voice-mail hardware will begin next month in the Courthouse and neighboring buildings. Most county agencies, regardless of location, will have the service by Jan. 1, and all will be hooked in by February, Helwig said.

The technology plan, budgeted for $2,071,757, was adopted by the Legislature last year. Helwig said he started spending the money in March and told the Legislature he has spent $934,157 so far.

The plan aimed to improve and update the county's internal voice and data communications to state of the art.

Helwig said when it is done, all 34 county buildings will be on the same network; all related computers will have the same software; the county will have only one Internet service provider; and the year 2000 problem, where older computers are unable to recognize years beginning with any digits other than 19, will be licked.

"I'll have our shop in shape. I guarantee you we'll be OK (for 2000)," Helwig promised the lawmakers.

Helwig's enthusiasm has won him kudos from some legislators. "It's great to have a person you have to hold back instead of someone you have to push," said Legislator Clyde L. Burmaster, R-Ransomville.

Helwig said he anticipates the whole package, when finished by the end of next year, will cost $200,000 to $250,000 under budget, but "there's some big-ticket items to come."

They include new software packages for the county payroll and the financial offices. At present, the two are using different software. The payroll system is vulnerable to the year 2000 problem, problem, while the financial system has that solved.

"We need to get a new payroll system. That's without a doubt," Helwig said.

The current one has been modified and jerry-rigged so many times that its automatic maintenance upgrades have not been received for the past three years because they would be incompatible.

The goal calls for starting the new year with new software, Helwig said. "We haven't selected a vendor yet, or a package. Ideally, we'd like to start it by Jan. 1." The technology plan budget includes $500,000 for that purchase.

In the next week or so, the large-scale production printer in the basement of the Courthouse will be replaced with a new $70,000 model. The printer produces property tax bills, as well as all of the county's internal financial documents and reports.

Helwig said the old printer nearly broke down while printing school tax bills in August. "It just couldn't handle the volume," he said.

County employees will be able to answer more of the public's questions right over the phone because more information will be easily accessible. "It should streamline things and make it responsive to the public," Helwig said.

"By having information technology more readily available, we'll be able to make decisions faster," Burmaster said.

The network will place such far-flung county outposts as the Industrial Development Agency in Wheatfield, the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls, the district attorney and public defender offices at the Niagara Falls Public Safety Building, and Niagara County Community College in Sanborn on the same voice and data systems with the offices in the Courthouse.