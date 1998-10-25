Threats failed to sway Slepian from his beliefs

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Buffalo GYN Womenservices clinic where Dr. Barnett A. Slepian worked sent him a two-page warning to beware of continued sniper attacks on abortion doctors.

"Do not assume that you are safe once you are at home," the warning stated. "Close the drapes in your house so you are not visible from outside."

Fourteen hours later, Dr. Slepian died in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital -- shot in the back through an undraped kitchen window in his home by a sniper who had been lying in wait for him in his back yard.

Not running scared speaks volumes about the 52-year-old obstetrician-gynecologist.

Bart Slepian was not flamboyant. He didn't seek publicity. But he was a highly principled man who believed fiercely in a woman's right to choose an abortion. And in a world where abortion services are becoming more scarce, Slepian wouldn't get out of the field.

Glenn E. Murray, his attorney and friend, talked with Slepian many times about the deadly risks he faced.

"He felt he had no choice but to expose himself to those risks, because others were not willing to provide choice to women," Murray said.

Slepian refused to be intimidated, and he paid for that with his life.

He had received many death threats over the years. He took them seriously, admitting three years ago that he was taking safety precautions, although he wouldn't elaborate. He also took Friday's warning seriously and wanted to make sure other doctors were aware of the threat.

Slepian, though, wasn't one to hide under the bed.

"He was confident in his views about abortion and firm in his belief that this is what he needed to do, that the risks weren't going to prevent him from helping women," said Melinda DuBois, assistant executive director of Buffalo GYN Womenservices.

He was wary, but not scared, he told a reporter five years ago.

"Dr. Slepian lived with the threat of violence, but he would not stop doing what he saw as his duty to his patients," said Dr. Laurel M. White, a colleague and friend. "He was a good doctor. He was a good friend. He was the bravest man I ever knew. I only hope to raise my children to have the same integrity and compassion."

Friends and co-workers never will know whether Slepian realized the seriousness of the four hauntingly similar attacks on doctors in Canada and Rochester in the last four years.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he took it very seriously when we spoke to him Friday," said Marilynn Buckham, administrator of the Main Street clinic. "But I don't believe he realized completely the scope and magnitude of the pattern of these other attacks."

One constant theme emerged in interviews Saturday with patients, fellow doctors, pro-choice activists and friends.

Slepian was more than an abortion provider.

"He was a well-rounded ob-gyn doctor," Ms. Buckham said. "He was concerned with women's health and general well-being, and he enjoyed his practice of delivering babies."

One North Buffalo woman who refused to give her name said that Slepian saved her life many years ago, when his "soothing monotone" helped her get through her abortion procedure.

This woman remained a regular gynecological patient, long after she moved out of Williamsville.

"It's a terrible loss that we, the patients, have endured," she said. "It's we who know how nothing filled Dr. Slepian with greater joy than a roomful of expectant mothers, knowing that the lives within them were held in the highest regard."

Dr. White, a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine, said Slepian often saw women who had been advised to terminate their pregnancies because of severe abnormalities or medical risks. He routinely referred those women to specialists, to verify the diagnosis and counsel them about possibly continuing their pregnancies.

"He did this, because he wanted each woman to make the best decision for herself, for her family and for her unborn child," she said.

Education, not demonstration, holds the key to reducing the demand for abortion, Slepian once said.

"They should counsel women to come to us before they get pregnant or before they become sexually active," Slepian said in a 1995 interview. "If you get women on birth control, you'll drastically reduce the number of abortions."

Slepian was known as precise and efficient in his work, a warm and caring man with a very dry sense of humor.

And a man devoted to his wife, Lynn, and their four sons -- Philip, Michael, Brian and Andrew, ranging in age from 7 to 15.

Neighbors marveled at Slepian's ability to shrug off the threats and fears.

"Since the (Slepian) boys were little, they all had to live with this," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified. "Kids would say things to them in school. People would come up to them and harass them when they were out somewhere.

"Bart's attitude about it amazed me," this woman added. "He told me, 'Everybody is entitled to their own opinion on abortion.' Even when they harassed him, he would say that."

He was a family man who died surrounded by his wife and sons after returning home from temple, where he had observed his father's Yahrzeit, or the anniversary of his death.

"What kind of man can shoot a guy to death, as he's standing in his kitchen, with his family all around him?" the same neighbor asked. "This (killer) had to see them there. How could he do that?"

On the picket lines, Slepian would stop and talk with abortion protesters, even if he didn't earn their respect. And he could flash his temper. He was accused of beating one protester with a baseball bat in 1988 and intimidating two other demonstrators in a 1989 incident outside his home.

He also wasn't shy about discussing what he felt was the obvious connection between inflammatory rhetoric on the picket line and real violence. In 1995, he cited the link between "Abortion Is Murder" protest signs and the killings of five people at clinics in Florida and Massachusetts.

"When you're using words like 'kill' and 'murder,' that's where it can lead," he said in an interview. "If the rosary-holding churchgoers and the bishop don't think that's true, they're fooling themselves."

"Some of the same people who publicly condemn the violence have incited the violence and should shoulder responsibility for this hideous attack," Murray said Saturday.

The words Slepian spoke in an interview five years ago -- one month after the killing of Dr. David Gunn in Pensacola, Fla. -- seemed hauntingly prophetic Saturday:

"It probably hits home a little bit because it could have been me. For years I've felt, and I still feel, it could happen to me or to someone around here."