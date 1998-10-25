ONE-NIGHT STAND

I saw my first Red Sox game in '75. I was hooked. In '78 I ran off the bus just in time to see Bucky Dent's home run. Skip '86. This year Boston scored the first eight runs, only to lose in four games to Cleveland in that same eerie fashion.

There's a lingering pain that aches my eyes and roars my ears. It's seeing the Sox fall short and hearing Yankee fans reminders. I have this hateful emotion I cannot explain. You can't comprehend how I detest the Yanks. Sometimes I receive more pleasure from a New York loss than a Boston win.

When the Yankees beat Cleveland in Game Five, they won again behind David Wells. Fans made negative remarks about his decreased mother. Jeer about his bald head or raging beer gut, never about a man's family!

I'm glad Wells won and those ignorant fans lost. When you pinstripers read this, do me a favor keep the roar in my ears to a minimum.

Red Sox fan to the end, Yankee fan for a night.

BRIAN BOUCHER

Tonawanda