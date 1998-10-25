OISHEI FOUNDATION AGAIN OFFERS PRIVATE SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS

Seventeen eighth-graders in public schools will have a chance to more than just dream about attending one of 17 independent high schools in the Buffalo area.

The John R. Oishei Foundation has begun accepting applications from qualified or economically disadvantaged high school students in the Buffalo area for 17 scholarships.

The scholarships will cover the full tuition and fees for four high school years in one of the 17 schools that belong to the Buffalo Independent Secondary School Network.

The foundation began the scholarship program with the current school year, giving out 17 scholarships and pledging to add 17 students each year.

"By the time the first group is in their senior year, we will have 68 students in the program," said Thomas E. Baker, executive director of the foundation.

Any student wishing to be considered for an Oishei scholarship must be admitted to a school in the network.

After admission decisions are made, each school will forward its scholarship nominations to the foundation's scholarship committee, headed by George K. Arthur, former Buffalo City Council president.

Application information is available from the participating high schools: Bishop Timon-St. Jude, Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, Buffalo Seminary, Canisius, Cardinal O'Hara, Holy Angels, Immaculata, Mount Mercy.

Also, Mount St. Mary Academy, Nardin, Nichols, Park School, St. Francis, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, St Mary's, Turner-Carroll and Villa Maria.