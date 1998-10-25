MERCHANT GARGLING OIL BOTTLES CARRIED THE NAME OF LOCKPORT WORLDWIDE

Merchant Gargling Oil advertising memorabilia has popped up across the nation in several recent antiques magazines and books. Yet little or nothing has been published for collectors about one of the country's most successful proprietary medicine businesses.

Dr. George W. Merchant was born and raised in Vermont and received his doctorate in Boston. In 1832, after graduation from medical school, he headed for New York state in search of a medical practice. Dr. Merchant chose the busy city of Lockport, which was rapidly growing after the construction and completion of the Erie Canal.

In the 1830s, it was the custom in large cities for doctors to prepare and market lotions, creams and remedies under their own names.

George Merchant quickly purchased the drug store of a Richard L. Torrence. The business was complete, as Torrence and his wife had just died in a cholera epidemic. The contents were moved to a new location in Lowertown and opened under the name of "The Golden Mortar." Dr. Merchant's preparations were sold in bottles embossed "From the Laboratory of G.W. Merchant Chemist," or "G.W. Merchant Chemist." These early bottles are most desirable and are of the two-mold variety, many with open pontils. The drug business was so successful that he soon opened a second store in Uppertown called "Hippocrates Head."

Both of Dr. Merchant's pharmacies were located close to the Erie Canal's towpath. Indeed, the Golden Mortar was about 200 feet or so from the canal. Canalers depended upon the fitness of their horses and mules to walk the towpath and tow the laden barges from Albany to Buffalo. Lame animals were unprofitable and a good liniment was insurance against lost work.

About the time Dr. Merchant opened his business, a young Englishman named Snedeker began bringing his favorite remedy to the Golden Mortar for refilling. Snedeker's luck with horses was famous along the canal and Dr. Merchant was quick to add the Snedeker family remedy -- brought over from England -- to his own growing list of preparations. Thus Merchant Gargling Oil was born to live a long, prosperous, colorful career.

In 1847, Dr. Merchant gave up his drugstore on Market Street in Lowertown to devote full time to the liniment orders, which he filled in a back room of Merchant's Drug Store on the corner of Main and Cottage streets. Soon it became necessary for him to take on a helper, and Morris H. Tucker entered the business. As the orders poured in, especially from the Southern states, others were hired as clerks, among them a John Hodge. John Hodge married Tucker's daughter and soon reached the status of president of Merchant Gargling Oil.

As business expanded, Merchant constructed a new factory. The large two-story frame building was placed just north of Merchant's home at Cottage and Walnut streets, the home of the present YWCA of Niagara.

After retiring due to ill health, George W. Merchant moved to Germantown, Pa., in 1854, where he died in 1867.

A company was formed after Dr. Merchant's retirement and the sum of $100,000 was paid the doctor for his business. The president was John Hodge, and the secretary and manager was Morris Tucker. Another prominent owner was Washington Hunt, one-time governor of New York state.

The Cottage Street factory burned in 1863, and manufacturing was moved to a barn on some property Tucker owned at Main and Market streets.

Morris Tucker died a sudden death in 1866 and John Hodge became manager and secretary.

This was an extravagant, flamboyant era. P.T. Barnum was well on his way to becoming an American institution. Business was good and getting better. John Hodge's creative, open-minded nature was quick to adapt to the ideas of the time. No doubt the style of Mr. Barnum influenced Hodge's plans. He placed a magnificent advertisement in "Strangers Guide to New York City."

Under Mr. Hodge's direction, the company sent two dozen bottles of gargling oil and an advertisement on a white satin banner to the Sultan of Turkey.

Business was so good the company absorbed a loss of $50,000 in uncollectable Southern accounts during the Civil War. In 1866, the Lockport Glass Works made one million bottles to be filled with the liniment called "Fit For Man Or Beast." The bottles came in small, medium and large size -- with a yellow label for animals, white for humans -- to be used both externally and internally.

By 1870, the company was printing all its own advertising materials, and soon millions of trade cards, fans, almanacs, songbooks and cookbooks were generously distributed. About 1872, John Hodge built a beautiful building adjoining his factory on Main and Market streets. The Hodge Opera House building contained stores on the first floor, offices on the second, and the Hodge Opera House on the third. Here operas and plays were presented to the public. Nine years later, the buildings burned, and were replaced on an even grander scale.

Hodge used the appeal of the exotic by adapting the Arabian horse as his trademark. His labels pictured the horse being rubbed by tribesmen in various costumes. One of his trade cards shows camels carrying boxes of the liniment through the Egyptian desert. The caravan has stopped and the driver is rubbing the leg of his lame camel with Merchant's Gargling Oil.

In 1896, John Hodge died, a millionaire.

With the passing of the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, many of the false claims on the colorful advertising items were curtailed. Automobiles and mechanized farm equipment were replacing the horse, and the Gargling Oil business declined. In 1928, the business burned to the ground and reopened with a small outlet that closed in 1947. Thus ended over a century of a highly successful business.

The bottles to be found are numerous and, of course, no two of the ones made before 1900 are exactly alike. Bottles made and filled in Lockport have been found nationwide. The oldest have open pontils and are very crude. They are found in beautiful emerald greens so typical of New York state glass.

Next comes the molded, embossed "G.W. Merchant Chemist" bottles of various shades and hues of green, from pale green and aqua to olive green to emerald. Then we have the early, crudely made Merchant Gargling Oil bottles running the spectrum of green shades. The automatic bottle machine made the cobalt blues -- these are from the turn of the century and very collectable. The most recent screw-topped clear bottles are collected for their always interesting labels.

