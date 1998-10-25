A PARENT'S LEGAL PRIMER

Civil or common law makes it clear that parents are generally not liable for the unlawful torts (the actions) of their children.

But any law can have myriad exceptions. And this one, according to liability experts, has four major ones.

So when might parents be held liable for what their kids do?

1. When the child acts under the scope of some authority. For example, your son's friend gets a smashed nose in your back yard because you tell your son to beat the kid up.

2. Where negligent entrustment of an instrument to a child exists. When you allow your child to wield an instrument that hurts someone. A bat? Sure. A Nerf ball? A poisonous snake? All open to long, expensive interpretation. As we said -- get a lawyer.

3. Where the parent or guardian participates in, consents to or benefits from actions on the part of the child. In other words, if you help your son beat the kid up, then take the money that falls from his pocket, don't expect a lot of judicial sympathy.

4) Where the parent or guardian fails to reasonably restrain a child from a dangerous act knowing he has a propensity to act. Also known as the Don't-Let-Hyper-Mikey-Kickbox-With-the- Neighbor's-Boy rule.

-- Lauri Githens