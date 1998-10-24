SIERRA TECHNOLOGIES WINS $50 MILLION ARMY CONTRACT

Sierra Technologies Inc. won a $50 million contract from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command to upgrade its combat training system for helicopter pilots, officials announced this week.

Under the three-year contract, the Cheektowaga-based Sierra Research Division will upgrade its Aircraft Survivability Equipment Trainer -- ASET IV -- to simulate the latest generation of anti-aircraft systems.

"This is a major win for both Sierra Research and U.S. Army aviators," said Patrick Johnson, ASET IV program manager.

He credited the offices of Rep. Jack Quinn, R-Hamburg, and Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, R-N.Y., for including the work in Congress' omnibus spending bill, passed earlier this week.

"It is essential that the U.S. military has the best targeting, tracking and simulation systems to keep up with the newest threats to national security," Quinn said in a statement.

ASET simulates radar signals emitted by hostile gun batteries and anti-aircraft missile systems.

Jeep-mounted transmitters produce the "hostile" signals and monitor pilots' reactions. Pilots may use electronic jamming, duck behind terrain, or "fire" at the threat with a laser combat simulator.

The latest generation of anti-aircraft systems that U.S. pilots face are built in Russia, Johnson said, and exported around the globe.

About 100 Sierra Research employees work on ASET, which is among the company's largest electronic warfare products, said Joseph R. Tomasino, Sierra vice president for programs. The company employs about 350 people in Cheektowaga.

Sierra Research originally won the ASET contract in 1988. The final installment of transmitter-mounted vehicles was delivered earlier this year.

"Now what we must do is modernization, to have the latest, up-to-date technology," Tomasino said.

The training system is used at five U.S. bases and one in Germany.

The initial value of the sole-source contract is $5 million, with options in the second and third year bringing the total to $50 million.