REYNOLDS REFUSES TO PROVIDE PROOF FOR UPGRADE IN HIS PENSION BEFORE ELECTION

It looks like voters eager to see proof before the Nov. 3 election that 27th District congressional candidate Thomas M. Reynolds is eligible for an upgraded state pension will be disappointed.

Reynolds, a Republican state assemblyman seeking the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Bill Paxon, refused Friday to provide documentation he says will show he is entitled to a bump up in classification that will bring an added $90,000 in pension money.

"I'm not going to file this thing before the election," Reynolds said, referring to an affidavit he must file with state Comptroller H. Carl McCall to take advantage of a bill passed in the waning moments of the last legislative session that made him eligible for the better pension.

"I will lay out what I'm going to do when I apply to the comptroller," he said.

Asked twice why he won't provide the information before the election, Reynolds, a clear favorite to defeat Democratic challenger Bill Cook in the heavily Republican district, wouldn't directly answer the question.

"I'm just going to apply after the election," he said. "I think you'll give me the benefit of the doubt of coming back (after the election) . . . and I think you'll see some of the pieces (of evidence)."

Reynolds, who is retiring from the Assembly to run for Congress, came under fire after the State Legislature voted to grant him a higher pension if he can file an affidavit before Dec. 31 showing he was on the state payroll before July 1, 1973.

Employees hired before that date can receive a Tier I pension, the state's most lucrative. Those hired after that date are eligible for a Tier II pension.

In the case of Reynolds, 48, who would be eligible to start collecting his pension once he turns 55, the difference is nearly $90,000 over seven years.

State records indicate Reynolds' first day of paid service with the State Assembly Select Committee for the Revision of Corporate Law was July 5, 1973. Reynolds maintains he was on the staff of former Assemblyman Ronald H. Tills before that.

Although Reynolds' spokesman Mike Brady has said that Reynolds has newspaper clippings from before July 1, 1973, that identify him as Tills' executive assistant, Reynolds declined to make them public.

Dennis Tompkins, a spokesman for state Comptroller H. Carl McCall, said the only proof Reynolds needs is an affidavit from Tills, now a Court of Claims judge, affirming that Reynolds worked for him before the prescribed date.

Mike Stebick, Tills' principal law clerk, said Tills won't comment on whether he plans on filing that affidavit. "As a sitting judge, he's prohibited from commenting to the press on matters such as this," Stebick said.