Edna M. Knight, 62, died Friday (Oct. 23, 1998) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, after a lengthy illness.

The former Edna Sherman was born in Nunda and married Thomas Knight in 1976.

She was a member of Oatka Baptist Church in Warsaw.

Besides her husband, survivors include two sons, Wayne Sergeant of Rexville and Gary Lasher of Buffalo; two daughters, Christine Lasher of Bristol, Pa., and Linda Lasher of Buffalo; one brother, Paul Sherman of Canaseraga; three sisters, Marion Murphy of Silver Lake, Arlene Bowen of Arkport and Luiva Jackson of Hornell; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Monday in Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, 59 Lake St. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.