Former Niagara Falls resident Bonnie L. Giuntini died accidentally Sept. 30, 1998, in her North Miami Beach, Fla., home. She was 45.

Mrs. Giuntini, a companion and two dogs were killed as they slept, by fumes from a smoldering fire that had gone unnoticed. At the time, the house had been closed up tightly because of Hurricane Georges.

The former Bonnie Mason, formerly of 79th Street, was born in Niagara Falls. She was a 1970 graduate of LaSalle Senior High School. She lived in the North Miami area for the past 24 years.

Mrs. Giuntini was employed for several years as a barmaid in a North Miami restaurant.

She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts and gardening.

Her husband, John Giuntini, died in 1996.

Survivors include her parents, Thomas and Beverly Mason, and a sister, Linda Eady.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.