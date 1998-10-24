Slepian, abortion doctor, shot dead by sniper

Dr. Barnett A. Slepian, an abortion doctor who was the frequent target of abortion protesters in the late 1980s and early 1990s, was fatally shot by a sniper Friday night while in his East Amherst home.

Amherst police said the slaying occurred at about 10 p.m. shortly after Slepian returned to his home at 187 Roxbury Park. He was hit by a single shot from a high-powered rifle, fired through a kitchen window as he bent over in a breakfast nook-office area of the house, police said.

Slepian died at 11:30 p.m. Friday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst. He was 51.

Police believe the assassin was behind a pool in the backyard, probably on the other side of a fence, in wooded area. The slug penetrated the window and Slepian, then ricocheted into another room.

"Somebody lay in wait," said Amherst Police Chief John B. Askey, who acknowledged recent FBI and Canadian law enforcement warnings of possible sniper attacks against doctors who perform abortions in the Rochester area and Canada.

"Apparently it's some anniversary of other violence," Askey said.

The FBI has joined a Canadian law enforcement task force probing the attacks over several years on four abortion providers, including one in the Rochester area. Each of those attacks has occurred within a few weeks of Nov. 11, or Remembrance Day -- Veterans Day, in the United States.

Late Friday night, Amherst police with flashlights searched the neighborhood surrounding the home, which is bordered at the rear by a wooded area. Also joining the search were the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, a Sheriff's Department helicopter working with an infrared camera and canine patrols.

Canadian authorities also are expected to arrive at the crime scene today.

"They (the Candians) have other similar incidents, so there are suspects," Askey said.

Police early today were seeking a "white boxy-type car, an early '90s model," possibly a Ford Taurus or Escort, with Ontario plates.

In 1992, Slepian temporarily closed his Amherst office during the "Spring of Life," the massive protest by the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue in the Buffalo area.

Both clinics where he worked and his Amherst home had became targets of protests. Protesters picketed his home, stole his garbage, and Slepian faced a misdemeanor assault charge after a confrontation with an abortion protester in December 1988.

In a 1993 interview Slepian said the incidents would have probably prohibited him from making abortion a part of his education if he was still in medical school.

"I don't like to admit it, but probably not," he replied. "But the opposite can be said now that I'm in it to stay, as long as a patient has a need. But I'll be happy when the day comes when abortion is no longer necessary."

In the 1988 incident that sparked a physical confrontation with an abortion protester, protesters in front of Slepian's home taunted him, calling him "murderer," during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, as his family opened gifts.

Ronald Breymeier, the man Slepian clashed with, said the doctor attacked him with a baseball bat.

Those charges were settled in March 1989 when Amherst Town Justice Sherwood L. Bestry ordered Slepian to pay $266.61 for smashed van windows, and $142.21 for an uninsured portion of Breymeier's medical bills.

After the case was settled, Harvey Rogers, Slepian's attorney said the doctor had been confronted by abortion protesters more than 200 times over the four previous years.

The FBI's recent sniper warning focused on the shootings of three Canadian doctors, shot since 1994, each with a high-powered rifle through windows in their homes. One doctor, from Perinton, near Rochester, was fired on in his home om Oct. 28, 1997. He wasn't hit but was cut by debris.

Askey said a "network" keeps physicians alerted to threats of anti-abortion violence.

"The doctors are informed," the chief said. "They have a network. They have been taking precautions," including keeping window shades down and curtains drawn.

The kitchen window penetrated by the bullet that killed Slepian had no curtains or shades.