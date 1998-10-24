16-YEAR-OLD GETS ELECTRICAL SHOCK

A 16-year-old boy was shocked shortly before 9 p.m. Friday while throwing out garbage at Thaxton's Dinner House, Campbell Boulevard and Lockport Road, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

The teen-ager, Thomas Williams, no address available, suffered second-degree burns to his hands and was being treated in Lockport Memorial Hospital late Friday, deputies said. The teen apparently was tossing out garbage when a foil plate touched an electrical wire, deputies said. A hospital official said the boy did not appear to be badly injured.