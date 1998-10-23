A colloquium on Frank Lloyd Wright's relationship to Western New York will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the University at Buffalo Archives, 420 Capen Hall, on the North Campus.

The gathering of researchers and scholars will feature

presentations by:

John Quinan, UB art history professor and curator of the Darwin Martin House, on the relationship between Wright and his principal Buffalo

patron, Darwin D. Martin.

Pam Kirschner, conservator of the state Bureau of Historic Sites, on the conservation of Martin House furniture.

Connie Lydon, landscape architect, on Wright's E.E. Boynton House in Rochester.

Ted Lownie, architect for the Martin House Restoration, on the art glass Wright designed for the Jewett Parkway landmark.

Joe Blatz, Wright researcher, on the William Heath House on Soldiers Circle.

Pat Mahoney, vice president of the Graycliff Conservancy, on the lakeshore home Wright designed for Martin's wife, Isabelle.