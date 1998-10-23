ORANGE MUST PUT SQUEEZE ON BIG EAST

The Syracuse football team gets a day off Saturday. The Orange should use it to think about what might have been and what might still be.

What might have been was a place in the national championship argument. That gurgled down the drain when North Carolina State took them apart three weeks ago.

What also might have been was the real possibility quarterback Donovan McNabb could win the Heisman Trophy. That, too, was trashed by the Wolfpack, who hounded McNabb into a nightmare performance, similar to the bad night he had against Kansas State in last January's Fiesta Bowl.

What's left is an honest crack at a second straight Big East title and another major bowl game.

Not that winning the Big East is any great honor these days, but it beats finishing second or third. In order to do it the Orangemen can't afford to suck their thumbs over what happened to them at North Carolina State. The muscle of the Big East is left on their schedule, starting with a game at West Virginia Nov. 7. Later there will be games against Virginia Tech and Miami, both in the Carrier Dome.

The West Virginia game is what will test this talented but often inscrutable team.

The Mountaineers haven't lost since they were dumped, 34-17, by No. 1 Ohio State in the opener. They must meet Virginia Tech and Miami in the two weeks before the Syracuse game but Tech was unmasked last week by humble Temple at home.

Chances are it will get down to West Virginia-Syracuse before a big television audience.

The 'Cuse doesn't do well when it has a large chunk of the national spotlight to itself. That's been the story of the Paul Pasqualoni coaching era at Syracuse. The Pasqualoni era has been good, sometimes very good, sometimes very disappointing.

If his team beats Pitt next week and then West Virginia, Pasqualoni will tie Dick MacPherson as the second-winningest coach in school history with 66 victories. No one is going to catch the late Ben Schwartzwalder, who won 153 games in 25 seasons. Despite all of Pasqualoni's victories, Syracuse always seems to fall just short of expectations.

The current team is an example. Its offensive unit has three players likely to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft: McNabb, fullback Rob Konrad and wide receiver Kevin Johnson. It has speed, explosion and experience. It scored 38 points against Michigan and 33 against Tennessee. Yet when it has the stage to itself, as it may again for the West Virginia game, Pasqualoni doesn't seem to get his team ready for prime time.

It isn't for lack of talent. Consider some of the players who have passed through Syracuse during Pasqualoni's tenure: Marvin Harrison, the Indianapolis wide receiver who caught three touchdown passes against San Francisco last week; defensive backs Tebucky Jones of New England and Donovin Darius of Jacksonville, drafted in the first round last spring; Quintin Spotwood, who returned four punts for touchdowns last season, and Olindo Mare, the Dolphins' kicker.

Nevertheless, put the 'Cuse in the spotlight by itself and too often Pasqualoni's teams lose a game they should have won. His bowl record is an impressive 4-1, but the single loss was another spotlight appearance, in the Fiesta Bowl when Kansas State embarrassed the Orange, 35-18.

The last part of this current schedule is vital to Syracuse because it is the end of the McNabb era. The quarterback could have entered the NFL draft last year. He graduated in May and is playing as a graduate student. So are Johnson and two other starters.

There could be a football drought approaching Piety Hill when McNabb leaves. Pasqualoni better win while he can.